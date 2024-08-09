LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. 11,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231,035 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 503,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LCNB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

