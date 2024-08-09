LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 10.9 %

LITB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 51,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,768. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

