Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.