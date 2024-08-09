Linear Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $41.96 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,508,250,513 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

