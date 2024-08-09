Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 11.1%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 141,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 36,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

