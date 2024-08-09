Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
LYV opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
