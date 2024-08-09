Lloyd D. Frink Sells 150,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

