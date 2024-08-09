Loop Capital Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $572.51.

Shares of META traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465,996. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.60. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $3,299,931.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,639,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $3,299,931.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,639,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,158 shares of company stock worth $158,629,849 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 513,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $181,682,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 42,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

