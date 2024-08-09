Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 6,106,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,084,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

