Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.11. 9,462,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 32,051,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

