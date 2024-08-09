Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LVLU

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $1.41 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.