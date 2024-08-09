Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 18,693,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

