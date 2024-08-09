Macquarie Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

DKNG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

