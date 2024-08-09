MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 597,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,418. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MacroGenics by 300.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

