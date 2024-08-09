MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 673,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,130. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

