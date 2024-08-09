MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $1.02 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,029 shares of company stock worth $6,006,266 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.7 %
QCOM stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,435. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.47.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
