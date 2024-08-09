MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 400 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,863 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WMB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

