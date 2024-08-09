Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAL traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.80. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.01 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.14. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$9.55.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

