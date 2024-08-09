Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.02

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$53.02 and last traded at C$53.16, with a volume of 1555789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.82.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
