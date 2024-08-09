Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.02

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$53.02 and last traded at C$53.16, with a volume of 1555789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MG

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.47. The company has a market cap of C$15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.