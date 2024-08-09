Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 182,889 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 299,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 272,465 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MCHP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.