Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,591,465 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,591,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of HDFC Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,082. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

