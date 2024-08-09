Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 464,063 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 464,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,394,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.41. 889,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.25. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

