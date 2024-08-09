Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,072,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 1,533,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,470. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.54 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.99.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,263.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,263.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,406 shares of company stock valued at $46,639,712. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

