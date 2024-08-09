Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,963 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 2,746,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,479. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3909 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

