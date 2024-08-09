Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 65,000 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.61.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 445,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,386. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

