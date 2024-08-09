Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 334,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,555,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333,301. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

