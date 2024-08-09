Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,261 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.70. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

