Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $44.71 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.01.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

