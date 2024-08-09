Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 111,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,265. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

