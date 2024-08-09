Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.95. The stock had a trading volume of 710,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.