Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,163 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SMIN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. 210,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $973.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

