Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 356,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,092. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

