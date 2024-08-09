Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

