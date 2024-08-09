MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.06. 255,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

