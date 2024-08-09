Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Markforged alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKFG

Markforged Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 607,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.