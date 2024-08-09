Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.7 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on MKFG
Markforged Trading Down 9.2 %
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.