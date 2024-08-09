Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MQ

Marqeta Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.