Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Friday. 5,706,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

