Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MQ. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.09.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MQ

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock remained flat at $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,981. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marqeta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.