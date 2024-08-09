Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Sells $2,324,098.65 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Get Free Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

