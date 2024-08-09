Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Masimo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. 651,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

