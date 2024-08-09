Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Trading Up 2%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.64. 5,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 48,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Massimo Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

