Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $43.20 target price on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

