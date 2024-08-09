MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. MaxCyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,734. The stock has a market cap of $430.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In other news, CEO Maher Masoud bought 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $70,261.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $315,273 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

