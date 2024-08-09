MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.75 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of ($37.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

MBIA Trading Down 3.5 %

MBI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 523,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,189. MBIA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBIA

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MBI. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

