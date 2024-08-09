MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get MBIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,809. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. MBIA has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.