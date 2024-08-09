McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,953 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.89. 26,002,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,954,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

