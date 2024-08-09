McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.