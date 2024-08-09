McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 12,471,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,356,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

