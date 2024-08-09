McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.65. 1,585,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,177,067 shares of company stock worth $982,064,626. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.