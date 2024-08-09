MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Cormark

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of MDA Space and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Space Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MDA traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.15. The company had a trading volume of 284,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.